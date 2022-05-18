Monolith 2 Bug fixes patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8758661 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 16:06:27 UTC by Wendy

JUNKPUNKS! Update incoming with the following changelog:

Added a missing second small input to the NWR Fabricator.

Fixed a few issues with the drones system, some issues with changing resources in the pad that bugged the drones, a few issues with colliding drones that made them go underground, stop working and reserve the pads indefinitely making the 2nd assigned drone to get stuck rotating in the sky.

After this patch, you must wait for a little bit as the stuck drones will gloriously fly back from the edge of the map where they were stuck. Made tweaks and improvements to the lighting situation at night and during weather changes.

Made the interact button close machine UI as well.

Some tweaks to Multiplayer belt visuals

Fixed a few small issues with the Planter UI

Activated Steam Cloud Saves

As always we hope you have fun! and if you encounter an issue best spot is the discord otherwise the steam hub :)

Have fun!