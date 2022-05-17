Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.0.10) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.0.10 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, primarily addressing AI issues, endless sickness, and some other bugs.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that caused player to remain stuck in social combat if police accepted salvage license.

Fixed a bug that gave player permanent weak stomach illness when they became nauseous or vomited.

Fixed some health conditions which could cause out of control cascading health side effects.

Fixed a bug that caused AI to sometimes pick up installed hull pieces for comfort, slowly draining atmo and temperature.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused player's crew to be used as an NPC pilot around OKLG, if that NPC was not on-screen.

Fixed a bug that allowed NPCs to walk onto player ship to pester them if the player owned both ships on screen.

Fixed a bug that would cause null errors after saving and exiting a game, then reloading a save without quitting app.

One of today's fixes involves the police shakedown encounter, where they accept your salvage license, turn to leave, and then continue to pester you, preventing you from leaving. This came down to a missing "exit" flag on the end of that conversation branch, and should be fixed now.

We also found and fixed a number of stomach illnesses caused by certain events, including choosing "Temperate" in the chargen trait kiosk. Players afflicted by these should be cured when loading their saves, and it should no longer happen in future games.

There was a bug in the AI that allowed it to pick up installed floors for fun, and this has been curbed. The AI will still pick up other things for fun, though. This behavior is limited to their free time when set to behavior "auto," in case you wish to fully prevent this.

Player crew was occasionally being selected to fly craft around OKLG if there was a spawn pilot needed and the crew was off-screen. This has been fixed.

AI was also occasionally walking onto the player's ship to pester the player in cases where the player's captain thought they owned both ships on screen. This has been fixed.

And finally, there was a null error introduced by the new power icons visible during item installation. This only happened if the player returned to the main menu and reloaded a save without quitting. This should be fixed now.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC