Minor Update 6

Hello!

Alongside some bug fixes, this patch introduces better saving and loading handling. I'm going to be looking into Cloud Saving very soon, as this new saving and loading method will make this more reasonably possible.

Deadzone issues are finally improved, as well.

The big change is that, if whatever reason your save file is corrupted, the game will now load the nearest backup and give you a message to inform you of that when you load the game, which is way better than the game just crashing.

Now, onto the patch notes!

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

If, for whatever reason, your save file becomes corrupted, the process of loading up the nearest backup has now been automated. You can now also expect Cloud Saving soon.

Keyboard and Gamepad handling in the Level Up, Chest, and Invocation menus has been rewritten (again). Please do let me know if there's any more bugs with it.

Map event objects, such as the Crystalized Chest, can no longer be Entangled.

<COMMUNITY> Increased the deadzone for moving the mouse cursor with the right joystick on Gamepads. Sorry this took so long.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where the game would crash when you leveled up as a Merchant with the latest patch (this was fixed immediately, but I'm including it in these patch notes).

Fixed issue where the Jackpot achievement was not being awarded.

Fixed issue where achievements regarding not opening chests were ignoring the fact that you actually opened chests.

Attempted to fix rare issue where the map event object in The Crossroads would sometimes instantly despawn. Please let me know if it continues to happen.

Attempted to fix rare issue where, when opening a chest from a boss enemy, you could be offered the Boss Skill, and then the Boss Skill again if you get a Bonus Relic choice. These don't actually stack. Please let me know if this happens ever again.

Attempted to fix rare issue where, when opening a chest, sometimes one of the displayed relics never lands on a proper result, and instead just keeps rapidly cycling through choices. Please let me know if it happens ever again.

Fixed issue where, should 2 chests ever overlap, you'd only open one if you ran over them even though both would disappear. They are now queued instead.

Fixed issue where, if the circumstances were just right, the Cultist's Weapon Skill would work on Boss enemies, instantly killing them.

Thank you for your patience as usual. Localization and translation integration is my next priority.