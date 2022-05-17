BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.140: New Model Year Arrived

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
The new model year for the Whedgee courier ship has arrived! With sleek, more stylish design, improved trim package, and more visible lighting effects, the Mk 3 will get you there and make you look cool doing it!
-
New Features:
- Added ability through config file to override in-game music with arbitrary MP3, OGG or WAV files. (Documentation to come).
-
Improvements:
- The Whedgee player ship model has been substantially improved and has been incremented from "Mk 2" to "Mk 3".
- Adjust late-level spawn rates and spawn rate falloff. Spawn rates for enemy obstacles will now increase all the way to 360k distance. Superlaser powerup spawn rate will now peak at 40k distance instead of 45k distance, and Superlaser and Shield Power powerups will now falloff at double the previous rate after 40k of distance (One sector is 15k distance).
-
Fixes:
- Fix issue with "Component Exchange" name being cut off in Hanger.
- Fix issue with HUD display of level challenge rank and iteration being off be one.
- Fix issue with Mega and Giga variants' larger Explosions not being correctly applied.
- Fix issue where mouse interaction with UI was disabled when gamepad was in use.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch