Good day,

Paste DB is available now with -15% launch discount.

We manage to provide Korean and Japanese GUI before release. And there will be more language updates and some of fixes if there's any unintended behaviors.

Please make sure you save the database as a file and making back-up in your need. Manually saving database is intended way of handling data.

Thank you!