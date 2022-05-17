Nomad 1.6.2b Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8758396 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons again

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused zombies during a Blood Moon to spawn double the amount of zombies it should spawn

Fixed a bug that caused Rosie to sometimes give Energy Cells

Balance & Changes

Zombies will now run slower during a Blood Moon

Admins now set blood moons by typing /setbloodmoon in chat

You can now check how many days left until a bloodmoon by typing /bloodmoon into chat

Removed Survivor Clothes as this was the old prototype item, it got replaced with Survivor Top

Non-aggro'd zombies at night will despawn a lot faster at night

Picking up explosive chests will now result in the chest exploding. Don't pick them up.

All servers have not been wiped due to this update