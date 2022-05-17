Nomad 1.6.2b Released

Hello Survivors!
Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons again
Changelog
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused zombies during a Blood Moon to spawn double the amount of zombies it should spawn
- Fixed a bug that caused Rosie to sometimes give Energy Cells
Balance & Changes
- Zombies will now run slower during a Blood Moon
- Admins now set blood moons by typing /setbloodmoon in chat
- You can now check how many days left until a bloodmoon by typing /bloodmoon into chat
- Removed Survivor Clothes as this was the old prototype item, it got replaced with Survivor Top
- Non-aggro'd zombies at night will despawn a lot faster at night
- Picking up explosive chests will now result in the chest exploding. Don't pick them up.
All servers have not been wiped due to this update
