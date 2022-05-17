 Skip to content

Nomad update for 17 May 2022

Nomad 1.6.2b Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Just a quick update to address some issues during Blood Moons again

Changelog

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused zombies during a Blood Moon to spawn double the amount of zombies it should spawn
  • Fixed a bug that caused Rosie to sometimes give Energy Cells

Balance & Changes

  • Zombies will now run slower during a Blood Moon
  • Admins now set blood moons by typing /setbloodmoon in chat
  • You can now check how many days left until a bloodmoon by typing /bloodmoon into chat
  • Removed Survivor Clothes as this was the old prototype item, it got replaced with Survivor Top
  • Non-aggro'd zombies at night will despawn a lot faster at night
  • Picking up explosive chests will now result in the chest exploding. Don't pick them up.

All servers have not been wiped due to this update

