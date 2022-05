Share · View all patches · Build 8758334 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Adventurers! I am happy to inform you that to celebrate the great community we are creating, I have just published a new update with a new class and its evolution.

Necromancer - Devours Souls:



Summon skeletons and zombies, unleash the power of darkness to destroy your enemies!

· Various minor bug fixes and corrections have also been made.