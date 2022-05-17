Changelog 0.7.5 and future

Ahoy!

We bring you our first update for JumpBeard. It contains many fixes you for bugs that you sent us!

With this update I will tell you more about what we plan in future. Let's start with changelog:

Fixed backgrounds in Tortuga. No more black lines there!

Player script was optimized.

Moved high score text. Should not hide outside of menu.

Locked camera in place.

Bugfixes

And now to our plans.

During next week we can expect big update 0.8 that will bring you achievements. I was working on many achievements that will both make you laugh and cry.

With achievements I expect to change backgrounds in every location you travel through. Fixing those black lines everywhere.

With achievements will come statistics and leaderboards. They are already kinda working, but you will truly notice them in that update.

During next month or two you can expect update 0.9. This one will bring you a new location to jump and many functions. Remote play and full controller support!

Everything stated in this section is subject to change, but we will continue co expand and grow!

Yarr!