1.5.3 - The Arena + New Game Announced!

Ahoy, mateys! Long time no see!

The thing is, I really wanted to put up the store page for my next game, Delilah, so that it can gather some wishlists while I finish Rum & Gun. Now that that's done, I'm back working on R&G. If you want to help me out big time, make sure to wishlist the new member of the Borington family. If you like old-school shooters like Doom, you're going to dig this one.

But back to the matter at hand. Today's patch has finally implemented the first arena. Remember the Tribal Arena zone in Act I that was under construction? Now you can enter an endless fight against progressively tougher waves of enemies. The more you survive, the more goodies you get.

Keep in mind, that the system may be subject to changes. Also, I haven't tested it well enough for co-op, so there might be issues.

Other changes:

Fixed: deleting a Battle Elephant in the editor caused crash

That's all for today.

Borington