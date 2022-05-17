Noble Fates 0.25.0.49 Released!

Performance Patch #3
Fix for crash related to perception
Performance
Improve Prop Placing Performance
Improve Item performance
Amortize Update Cost
Improve Prop performance
Improve Search Cost
Improve Character performance
Amortize Update Cost
Reduce cost of Finding a Spot to Relax
Reduce cost of Finding a Prop to Attack
Reduce cost of Searching for Food
Reduce cost of Searching for Materials
Reduce cost of Searching for Training Dummy
Reduce cost of Evaluating Equipment
Paused
Reduce unnecessary work when Paused
Research
Fix bug that caused characters to idle instead of Researching Dependencies
Combat
Improve AI behavior when switching targets
Fix bug that caused Imps to hold aggro on people leaving the map
Relaxing
Improve seat usage near Heat Sources
Portraits
Update Portraits as needed occasionally when Live Portraits are disabled
Animals
Double food received from grazing```
