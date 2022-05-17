Noble Fates 0.25.0.49 Released!

Performance Patch #3

Fix for crash related to perception Performance Improve Prop Placing Performance Improve Item performance Amortize Update Cost Improve Prop performance Improve Search Cost Improve Character performance Amortize Update Cost Reduce cost of Finding a Spot to Relax Reduce cost of Finding a Prop to Attack Reduce cost of Searching for Food Reduce cost of Searching for Materials Reduce cost of Searching for Training Dummy Reduce cost of Evaluating Equipment Paused Reduce unnecessary work when Paused Research Fix bug that caused characters to idle instead of Researching Dependencies Combat Improve AI behavior when switching targets Fix bug that caused Imps to hold aggro on people leaving the map Relaxing Improve seat usage near Heat Sources Portraits Update Portraits as needed occasionally when Live Portraits are disabled Animals Double food received from grazing```