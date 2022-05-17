 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 17 May 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.49 Released!

Build 8758131

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance Patch #3 


Fix for crash related to perception

Performance  
Improve Prop Placing Performance  
Improve Item performance  
Amortize Update Cost  
Improve Prop performance  
Improve Search Cost  
Improve Character performance  
Amortize Update Cost  
Reduce cost of Finding a Spot to Relax  
Reduce cost of Finding a Prop to Attack  
Reduce cost of Searching for Food  
Reduce cost of Searching for Materials  
Reduce cost of Searching for Training Dummy  
Reduce cost of Evaluating Equipment  
Paused  
Reduce unnecessary work when Paused

Research  
Fix bug that caused characters to idle instead of Researching Dependencies  

Combat  
Improve AI behavior when switching targets  
Fix bug that caused Imps to hold aggro on people leaving the map  

Relaxing  
Improve seat usage near Heat Sources  

Portraits  
Update Portraits as needed occasionally when Live Portraits are disabled  

Animals  
Double food received from grazing```
