QoL improvements and bugfixes: v1.245 Patch

Hi all!

The new patch is here! It's mostly bugfixes, plus a few QoL improvements you've been asking for.

As promised, both the full game and the demo get the update!

Changelog:

[Ergo] Added a "resign" button to the pause menu

[Ergo] Left-click to speed up level complete sequence

[Ergo] Triple-click at the start of the intro to skip it

[Bugfix] Crash on lifting secret heir

[Bugfix] Weird patterns after waking up computer from sleep with the game still running

[Bugfix] Fixed some annoying mod folder crashes

[Bugfix] Black Mist now saves you from the boss and the Kingly Alms

[Bugfix] Free turns give you back your folly shield

[Bugfix] Now checking on white king death after using magic wands

[Bugfix] Now processing white king death before free turns

[Bugfix] Menu back buttons now update when changing language

[Bugfix] Fixed crashes and freezes that could happen after the splash-screens or during the game

We hope you like what you see!

If you catch anymore bugs you can report it on our Discord or on the game's Steam forums!

We're blown away by all the attention the game has been getting. and so, so glad to see so many of you enjoying the game! Thank you all for the support!

_Have a lovely week,