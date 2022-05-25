Five New Challengers Appear in Brawlhalla x Street Fighter Part 2!

Round 2 - FIGHT! M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim from Capcom’s Street Fighter series join the battle in Brawlhalla!

These new Epic Crossovers feature custom Signature effects with VO lines, two new Weapon Skins each, custom lock-in animations, and dedicated Roster spots. The event also brings a new Street Brawl Map, Bustling Side Street, which is also featured in the Brawl of the Week.

Follow the Satsui no Hado symbol in Mallhalla to discover all the Street Fighter Crossover items, including Ryu, Akuma, Chun-Li, and so much more!

This update also includes a balance pass for Arcadia, new Test Features, game improvements, and much more. Check out the new Xianxia Bundle too, available now with Prime Gaming!

To catch the latest Brawlhalla news and content, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Discord!

Are you ready? Go! M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim enter the Grand Tournament as new challengers.

M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim are new Epic Crossovers that feature custom Signature effects that include VO lines, custom lock-in animations, dedicated Roster spots, and two new Weapon Skins each.

In Brawlhalla, M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim mirror the abilities of Thor, Cross, Lin Fei, Petra, and Rayman, respectively, and will stay in Mallhalla after the event ends. ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Featuring:

M. Bison Epic Crossover “Face the never-ending nightmare!”



Luke Epic Crossover “Let’s do it. I’m always ready for a fight!”



Sakura Epic Crossover “If you want to be strong, you can't lose to anyone!”



Ken Epic Crossover “Looks, speed, and strength. I’ve got it all.”



Dhalsim Epic Crossover “This is the path to achieve enlightenment.”



Also check out other Brawlhalla x Street Fighter items:

Epic Crossovers

Ryu Epic Crossover “My one true rival is the fight within!”

Chun-Li Epic Crossover “What's the matter? Too many kicks to the head?”

Akuma Epic Crossover “Weaklings! Is there no one worth fighting?”



KO Effect

Knockout “Continue?”



Emote

Satsui no Hado “To harness this means great power. But at what cost?”



Podium

Kapukon Yu "Nothing like a relaxing bath after a tough battle!"



Avatars

Quarter Circle Punch "Practice makes perfect." An animated Avatar!

The Red Cyclone “Nothing can stop Zangief when a new challenger approaches!”

HADOKEN! "Hadoken! Hadoken! Hadoken!"

Shadaloo "The most powerful and deadliest criminal organization."



The Street Fighter Epic Crossover event also includes:

A new Street Brawl Map that is featured in the Brawl of the Week - Bustling Side Street!

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event.

Get ready for action as another fight is coming your way! Choose your fighter and brawl in this 1v1, 8-minute match on the Bustling Side Street. Watch out for the side walls as they slide away to help knock your opponents into oblivion. Defeat your opponent first in this stamina mode to win!

Street Brawl Game Mode

New Game Map

1v1, 8 minutes

3 stocks each

First to 3 KOs wins!

After many rounds of testing, Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) will now be enabled on Steam and enforced in ranked and tournament lobbies. Players who do not want to use EAC can still disable it with the '-noeac' launch parameter and can play custom matches or non-ranked game modes.

EAC is now confirmed to have no negative effect on performance as it once did in the past. Additionally, map backgrounds will still be modifiable without triggering EAC, and modifying map backgrounds will still be tournament legal.

This update also includes a new Test Feature where a player automatically performs an Aerial Heavy attack if they are out of Jumps, a new Test Feature to help better communicate when players are out of Jumps, and an update to the Dodge Cooldown Test Feature.

New Out of Jump Recovery Feature

Introducing a new feature where a player automatically performs an Aerial Heavy attack, also known as the Recovery attack, if they are out of Jumps and try to Jump! If a player still has a Recovery available when they try to Jump but are out of Jumps, the player will do a Recovery attack instead.

This feature is enabled by default, though it is only active when Test Features are “ON” in Custom Game lobbies or when playing in the Experimental queue.

Players can turn it off in their Control Settings, and that setting will be saved in the event the feature graduates from Test Features into all queues.

New Test Feature

This new feature removes the slight tint when a player is out of Jumps. This information is better communicated through the graduated Out of Recovery visual effect that includes the "sweat beads” appearing on the player.

The previous iteration of Experimental Dodge Cooldown proved to be an overly long duration for general gameplay, and took too much power away from being grounded and having stage control. This new iteration brings down the maximum Air Dodge Cooldown slightly more, from the previous Experimental value of 2.16 seconds to a flat 2 seconds. This Air Dodge cooldown does not get reduced when landing. Dodging from the ground previously shared that 2.16 second cooldown in Experimental, but now has a flat 1 second cooldown that is identical to non-Experimental Dodges that begin on the ground. Any Chase Dodge causes a 1 second dodge cooldown, even if it is performed in the air. This grants the ability to Chase Dodge much more often and off of most any hit, while still retaining a quick Dodge cooldown that can be used to outplay your opponent. Striking an opponent will carry a similar advantage in Dodge Cooldown as maintaining ground or stage control.

Ground Dodge and Chase Dodges now have a 1 second cooldown.

Air Dodges have a 2 second cooldown, and this cooldown does not change when landing.

Performing a Chase Dodge after hitting another Legend grants you the same 1 second cooldown as a grounded dodge even if the Chase Dodge is performed in the air.

While general balance is locked for the Midseason Championship, this patch brings Arcadia into the tournament scene with her first round of adjustments. These changes had been previously announced to provide this information early enough for those competing in the Midseason Championship on brawlhalla.com/balance-preview and through our official esports Twitter, @ProBrawlhalla.

Arcadia

_Arcadia's Neutral Spear now has significantly greater Recover time on miss, as it was too low risk for its overall coverage. We have also reduced the Force on this attack to bring its knockout potential in line with other similar Signatures. Arcadia's Side Spear has also received a decrease in Force to better fit its travel distance and how far it carries a target before knocking them away.__[/i]

[i]Arcadia Neutral Spear: Increased total Recover time on miss from 20 to 26; Decreased Force from 55 Fixed/50 Variable to 55 Fixed/48 Variable._

Arcadia Side Spear: Decreased Force from 50 Fixed/50 Variable to 50 Fixed/47 Variable.

Harness the power of the Jade Mask with the Xianxia Bundle! This limited-time pack includes:

Xianxia Lin Fei Skin

Lin Fei Legend Unlock

Nian Shou Sidekick

This promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/brawlhalla.



User Interface

Updated the UI frame animation for the All Legends Pack button in Mallhalla.

User Experience

Reduced the maximum queue time for ranked matches when a low number of players are online in your region.

Reduced the average queue time for very high or low ranked players.

Updated the Street Brawl gamemode to support changing Stock count.

Art

Removed white pixels around the outline of Supreme Ruler Vraxx's Rocket Lance Weapon Skin, the Imperial Star Lance. (Credit: Robo974)

User Interface

Fixed a bug related to the cursor being stuck on the right side of the main menu.

User Experience

Fixed a rare matchmaking bug that resulted in very long queue times for Friendly 2v2s and other team matchmaking games when one player leaves immediately before the match countdown.

Fixed a bug where bots with Test Features “enabled” would not attack on Medium and Easy difficulty.

Fixed a crash on the Inventory menu.

Art & Animation

Fixed a visual bug for Cross’s Gauntlets showing as Kor’s Gauntlets on mobile platforms.

Fixed an issue where the B-ballin’ Emote would not use the unique Rayman dribble animation on the Post-game Scoreboard screen.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Wu Shang, Volkov, Cassidy, Azoth, Artemis, Ada, Petra, Jaeyun, and Lin Fei.