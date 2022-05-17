The Scorchfarer 1.1.1 - High resolution fix and announcement

Patch notes (1.1.1):

Fixed a bug in which the Spark system would break if the game was played on higher resolutions.

Removed ultra widescreen resolutions from being choosen, the game is forced to render in 1080p, so ultra widescreen resolutions break the game by not showing all of the assets properly (we apologize, but since the biggest assets were made in 1080p, 16:9 is the best way to experience the game)

Changed 'Overwrite?' to 'Overwrite' on the save screen to avoid confusion

Fixed a bug with the 'Auto mode'

Fixed some typos

Thank you very much for your support.