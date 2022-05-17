Patch v1.0.1

Hey everyone!

Thank you all for such an amazing launch so far 🎉It has been awesome seeing such an amazing response from the community. We do have a larger patch in progress that we plan to have out soon, but wanted to go ahead and put out a hotfix for a problem happening with save games.

Please keep the feedback coming! If you do find any bugs that would be most unpleasing to the Queen, please join our Discord, go to #take-a-ticket and report your bug there. Also please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already; it really helps us out.

Fixes