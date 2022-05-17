 Skip to content

FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 17 May 2022

Workshop Tags!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, this is a short announcement that the Workshop finally has tags! These aren't usable with the Workshop Uploader, but they should be apply to already uploaded Workshop items. I plan on going through and tagging each item myself, so every addon will work with this system. Some tags were added in preparation for next month's ENDGAME beta.

