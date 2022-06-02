Girls Overboard Out Now! 💦⛱️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you ready for a sizzling summer experience? Then grab your sunscreen because you're going to Kawaii Island where the weather's hot and the girls are even hotter!

Flirt with fishes, lay with lifeguards, and get tickled by tentacles as you date your way through a beach full of babes. With quick reflexes, puzzle-solving, and maybe a little mermaid magic, you are GUARANTEED to get laid. Summer lovin's never been so hot! ⛱️

Girls Overboard is a match-3 style puzzle game, but what makes its gameplay different is that you can influence the color gems that appear. With strategic planning, timing, and item boosters, you can increase your relationships faster. There are over 140+ different outfits to unlock and that doesn't even include secret outfits like this!

We hope you enjoy your time in Kawaii Island and look forward to future updates and expansion of the datable roster! 💦

Din + AGL Team