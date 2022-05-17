Update 0.5.2 released!



Liftoff: Micro Drones update 0.5.3 is here and builds upon the foundations laid by the Milestone update. Today we expand the single-layer racing experience, by introducing race bots and race guides. Enjoy!

Changelist

Added: bots for all race tracks. These can be found in the Race, Infinite Race and Hoverdrone Race game modes.

Added: race guides. This option can be toggled in the game options.

Updated: several UI text elements now look more crisp.

Updated: the Nano frame Grunge skin and Nano battery Smudge skins now has the proper amount of color channels. We will include more skins for parts and frames in future updates.

Fixed: name of the Hoverdrone race in Sealand now has a proper name.

Fixed: the Liftoff Pro registration would show an error, even though it succeeded.

Fixed: Nano frame skin and Nano battery had invalid properties that would make the game crash during loading.

Bots: learning from the best

You'll never feel alone in Liftoff: Micro Drones, the simulator now features bots in singleplayer race modes. The secret to our bots is that they are completely player-driven. They learn to fly using real player data and adapt to your flying skills, to offer you an interesting challenge each time. Do you feel the bots are too easy or too hard to beat, just finish a few races and they'll quickly learn and adapt.

