Neon Blight update for 11 July 2022

Neon Blight is HERE!

Hi everyone!

Today is the day - your new store's doors have opened and Neon Blight is here! You can get it now for 20% off through July 18th.

We’re beyond excited to finally welcome you to Eden! Speaking of, as you fight through dystopian cyberspace, please consider leaving us a review. We always love hearing feedback from you all, and it would really help us out. Thank you all for your support throughout development. We wouldn’t have gotten here without it!

If you encounter any bugs or want to give us feedback and suggestions, feel free to join our community on Discord, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

