Content Patch #14 -- Hotfix #7

Content Patch #15 has been delayed by 1 week.

News

Hey everyone!

Unfortunately, Content Patch #15 needs just a bit more time to finish development. Fortunately, unlike [url="https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1404850/view/3209385189652157820"]previous setbacks[/url], the development of the UI Scaling feature is coming along very smoothly! The tech is working as intended, and the majority of the work left to be done on the patch isn't very complicated, there's just a lot of it.

I realize saying the patch is "coming along very smoothly" might beg the question: "why does it need to be delayed?"

Well, it's to avoid crunch. I could theoretically get everything done for Content Patch #15 in the next few days, but it would mean having to crunch very hard on finishing the work, which could easily result in burnout for me and awful bugs for you.

I won't name other games, but I know we've all seen titles released over the past few years that have suffered as a result of developers having to go through crunch and other awful conditions. Not only is it inhumane for the workers (I shouldn't need to say more than that), it also results in worse games and games needing a lot of post-release bug fixes.

I realize it's probably frustrating to have the release dates of Content Patches not match the in-game timer's initial countdown, and for that I apologize. I'm getting better over time at predicting how long each Content Patch will take to develop, but it always becomes clearer the more it's worked on when an estimate is off.

Thank you very much for your understanding and patience,

-Dan

Changes