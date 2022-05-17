Build 5/17/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8757243 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 19:13:27 UTC by Wendy

Good afternoon!

Today is a small yet important patch that increases the level variety to the Temple Area as well as increases stability for your character's starting point upon level generation (ie. getting stuck inside a wall is a no-no).

Additionally, to help make smashing vases more worthwhile I've introduced a small chance to get Upgrade Dusts from them to the tune of the following:

Desert of Doom: 2%

Subterranean Prison: 4%

Wizard's Forest: 2%

Wizard's Tower: 5%

Not only will this be good because upgrading your stuff is fun, it'll help get you stronger and be more able to tackle end game enemies later. And the aforementioned "makes smashing vases a bit more worth it".

Thank you, and have a good day!

-Dave / Del_Duio