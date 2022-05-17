With great power comes great responsibility

Share · View all patches · Build 8757178 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy



TLDR:

This build is all about taking care of your mech with the new (REPAIR MODULE), and conquest type game mode (AREA CONTROL)

Mech / Cockpit:

Mech repair / healing system, new cockpit layout

Directional hit indicator

Directional warning indicator for snipers

Much requested team and global voice chat

Improved respawn sequence

No movement before bootup

Maps:

Game play redesigned Taurus Station and Crossing maps

Crossing work in progress art

Weapons:

Howitzer nerf, added external charging laser, HUD warning indicators

Weapon selection on respawn

Weapons now auto reload

Misc:

Light & heavy mech previews in mechbay

Remove ability to shoot after death

Fixed reticle jitter

Various bug fixes, quality of life improvements