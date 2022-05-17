With great power comes great responsibility

TLDR:
This build is all about taking care of your mech with the new (REPAIR MODULE), and conquest type game mode (AREA CONTROL)
Mech / Cockpit:
Mech repair / healing system, new cockpit layout
Directional hit indicator
Directional warning indicator for snipers
Much requested team and global voice chat
Improved respawn sequence
No movement before bootup
Maps:
Game play redesigned Taurus Station and Crossing maps
Crossing work in progress art
Weapons:
Howitzer nerf, added external charging laser, HUD warning indicators
Weapon selection on respawn
Weapons now auto reload
Misc:
Light & heavy mech previews in mechbay
Remove ability to shoot after death
Fixed reticle jitter
Various bug fixes, quality of life improvements
Changed files in this update