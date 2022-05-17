Patch Notes 0.4.4

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.4 (05/17/2022)

New Map Skill

There is a new map skill called Launch. When you activated, your character launches herself in direction to mouse location.

New End Boss Mechanic

There is a new end boss mechanic called Delayed Bombs. Just like Spinning Blades, they spawn around you but they explode after 1.5 seconds.

Cursor Customization

There is a new tab on customization screen for cursor. 4 new cursors which are colored variations of default cursor and 1 cursor from the community are added to the game. You can play with whichever you like.

You can also send cursor suggestions on suggestions channel on discord.

Changes

-Damage applier chances for skills on relics are increased from 20-45% to 45-75%.

-Characters now have invulnerability for 2 seconds after "Second Chance" passive is activated.

-Anniversary activity doesn't spawn in Labyrinth anymore.

-Damage of arrows that spawn on end boss area is decreased.

-Shrouded Fields map didn't have highlight around the characters and destructibles. It's fixed.

-'Healther', 'Defencer' and 'Movement Speeder' T10 relics were not working. It's fixed.

-Sektir belts was working incorrectly for Warrior and some of their descriptions were wrong. It's fixed.

-Sektir spellbook description for Mage is fixed.

-Xanat chest armor descriptions were wrong for Warrior and Mage. It's fixed.

-Cursor shifting problem on Atlis Desert is fixed.