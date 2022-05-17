Rank Shape/No Load Fix & Graphics Card Compatibility Test - Alpha v0.1.1

Hello everyone. We have another hot fix for you. This fix focuses on the rank shape no load bug, as well as in game graphics card testing to notify users when their graphics card is not compatible with UEBS2.

-Rank Shape/No Load bug fixed. Error happened for users in European and some other regions, where a text function was expecting a comma instead of a period for decimal numbers in Rank Shape. This caused a single error which lead to a chain reaction of errors which stopped levels from loading. Hence the reason some stated changing the rank shape to a whole number fixed the issue.

-In menu graphics card test added (Tests for DX 11.1 features). Unfortunately there some older graphics cards that will likely never be able to run UEBS2(Such as the GTX 600-700 series and under). Red text will show on the bottom of your screen if your card is not compatible. Note that there are some graphics cards that even 'claim' they are DX 11.1 compatible, such as the GTX 880M, however they are still missing DX11.1 features UEBS2 requires. For more information please see this wiki page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feature_levels_in_Direct3D?fbclid=IwAR21Jovrk2krAzOIsFf1fWcrHsoHM6jpkEflZlReOeteGdK-vrgx_6VB2fY

-Finally, Chuck Norris is now completely invincible!

Hope everyone is having a fantastic week!