Guild and Cities

Greetings adventurer!

Today we are offering you an update that will allow you to get to the next level of each reputation levels. Most of the update is focused on high-level players but we also included low-level quests aimed at smoothing the player progression related to reputation.

This update mark an important milestone as you are now (skill-wise/reputation-wize) where we wanted the players to be at the end of the early access. This mean that for the few next updates, the new content should be about new gameplay at a similar difficulty. This will include new companions, new territory and improving the work related to storytelling. To give you an example, let say we want to give you a new sword recipe, we will most likely create a quest for it rather than relying on reputation.

For those who like the new boss ranking system, be warned that a new season is starting today. With all the new stuff available, you should be able to beat your previous score by a lot!

For the fine prints, see our changelog. But be warned that many things are not on the list, you will have some exploring to do.

Thanks again for playing with us!

Virtys

Changelog

May 17 - Version: 0.1.18.0

Features and Changes

Non-premium account can now create up to two characters per server.

Content Changes

· Season 2 started.

· Player max level raised to 50.

· 5 New building spaces in the domain.

· Skill cap raised.

· Next level of reputation in cities and guilds.

· New set of buildings.

· New set of harvesting tools.

· New set of level 5 resources.

· 2 new cart recipes.

· 9 magic weapon recipes.

· 3 rare magic weapon recipes.

· New mechanoshields recipe.

· Valliant armor.

· A new guild war reputation concept. Select the guild you want to prioritize.

· New quests and dailies.