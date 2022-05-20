Polyville Canyon v1.2.4 - Snow Lake Update!

Welcome Canyoneers!

I'm happy to announce a new FREE update for Polyville Canyon! Perfect timing to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the initial Polyville Canyon release!

Version 1.2.4 is now live and ready for you all! This update contains a TON of new stuff! See below for details!

All new map called Snow Lake - Build a wonderous new town in the colder regions of Polyville!

Over a dozen new items including a Visitor Center, The Whale Shack, and more!

Five new Neighbors to meet and greet out and around town! This comes with even more Neighbor-based benefits like cheaper residences, or more train passengers when they are unlocked!

New Level Cap - Previously you capped at level 16. This update increases the level cap to level 19!

Three new unmissable Achievements for end game

New objectives in Story Mode

Two all-new custom music tracks created by Tomás Palazzi!

New ability to skip the current music track using the TAB key

Other minor bug fixes, updates and some UI adjustments

Snow Lake is a beautiful landscape of ice and snow blanketing the entire region with a large lake in the northeast end, and a smaller lake to the northwest. As usual, only bridges may be built across the water, but long stretches of bridges will get you to the other side!

Also included are over a dozen new items to build from new residences like the "Snow Lake Cabin", to new commercial buildings like "The Whale Shack" and more!

For existing players that have already completed the game and finished all objectives, the story mode will pick up where you left off!

Also of note, this release is coming on the 1-year anniversary of the Polyville Canyon official release! Thank you to all who have played my game and continue to play a year later! If you're new, welcome to Polyville and I hope you have a great time!

Tim @ Henagames