After additional testing i have discovered that the boss could get too hard at high levels. I have tried out a few changes and settled for higher direct hit damage from the balls and a more effective self destruction. The player will now get a greater reward for killing the boss (+1 skillpoint and +1 life, if not the boss part is the last brick on the level).

I have also added icons displaying what bonus the players recently have picked up and what action the boss is doing. The bonus icon is mainly to help new players to discover what bonus actually killed them or made half the level explode.

New features

Boss action icon.

Player bonus icon.

Boss reward (Skillpoint and +1 life).

Changes

Boss parts max life 40.

Ball damage to Boss increased from 1+ball hit power upgrade to 7+ball hit power upgrade.

Boss self destruct damage increased from 1 to 2+completed levels.

The player will gain one extra skillpoint from killing the a boss.

Boss kill fadeout (The remaining bricks will fade out and die instead of just disappearing).

Bug fixes