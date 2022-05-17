tutorial taking away nanites when stating things are free
fix several mission issues, including Irma
fix progression blocker related to broken tasks with eLDi crafting
fix prices showing as XX$ now show properly ($XX)
fix Steam achievements not completing, should also auto-trigger completed ones
fix cases stuck on "logging 80%"
fix radio rewards not showing sometimes
fix locked girls showing when filtering by unlocked champions only
fix some "instant finish" buttons being clickable when they shouldnt be due to insufficient currencies
several improvements in shelter overview, rooms & defense tabs
sevaral typos and small bugs squashed
Shelter 69 update for 17 May 2022
1.0.225 - 05/17 changelog (including hotfixes from 05/16)
