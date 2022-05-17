1.0.225 - 05/17 changelog (including hotfixes from 05/16)

tutorial taking away nanites when stating things are free

fix several mission issues, including Irma

fix progression blocker related to broken tasks with eLDi crafting

fix prices showing as XX$ now show properly ($XX)

fix Steam achievements not completing, should also auto-trigger completed ones

fix cases stuck on "logging 80%"

fix radio rewards not showing sometimes

fix locked girls showing when filtering by unlocked champions only

fix some "instant finish" buttons being clickable when they shouldnt be due to insufficient currencies

several improvements in shelter overview, rooms & defense tabs

sevaral typos and small bugs squashed