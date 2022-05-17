Changelog v1.7.0 - Full Controller Support

Changes and Additions:

Added full controller support Quick Play and Level Editor can now be navigated with controller and keyboard. Quick Play and Level Editor used to only be navigable by mouse. For the Level Editor, this included building an in-game file browser. This comes with the benefit of allowing the game to stay in full screen mode when browsing for files to load/save levels.

Level Editor revamp: All settings (including undo/redo history) are now saved between editing and playtesting, allowing you to playtest a level and quickly resume editing from where you left off.

Added more tools on the topbar. The rotate tools allow you to rotate objects to their different variations instead of needing to select the specific rotation on the sidebar. This saves time and declutters the sidebar. Select tool to Level Editor - Allows for multiple objects/tiles to be selected, moved, and deleted.

Reworked how playtesting is done to massively decrease the lag time it took to load the level up for playtesting.

Pause menu can now be brought up when playtesting.

Buddy blocks now have arrow indicators.

Reworked the on-screen keyboard popup for entering text into the profile create area. The keyboard popup also now shows up for the quick play text fields.

When resizing a level in the Level Editor, instances outside of death boundary are now removed.

Removed objects in the overworld above the following levels to make the level number text be on the background tiles instead of overlapping objects. lvl_1_14

lvl_2_1

lvl_2_20

lvl_4_5

lvl_4_9

lvl_4_17

lvl_4_19

lvl_5_1

lvl_5_2

lvl_5_5

lvl_5_12

lvl_5_15

lvl_5_20

Changed walls/thorns in the overworld to move faucents to be closer to the following doors: lvl_3_16

lvl_4_1

lvl_4_3

lvl_4_5

lvl_4_11

lvl_4_14

lvl_4_19

lvl_5_1

lvl_5_2

lvl_5_3

Moved faucets 16 pixels farther away from many of the doors (either by moving the door or the faucet) in the Echoing Entrance and Crystal Caves. This was done to make it harder to accidentally enter the faucet when trying to enter the door.

Made overworld easier in the following places: Route from Metal mines blue zone to orange zone.

Route to lvl_4_12.

Added purple crystals on the right side of the flip flop block near lvl_5_16 to prevent players from going up and to the right when the flip flop block is in the horizontal state.

Added controller rumble when player loses a heart.

Added shortcut in Echoing Entrance from the blue subzone to the portal area so that the portal can be reached before the end of the Echoing Entrance.

Rumble is no longer a toggle option; it is a slider option, so players can set how much rumble they want to have.

Changed default fastest replay alpha from 0.5 to 0.4.

Changed default replay alpha from 0.3 to 0.2.

Changed default death alpha from 0.2 to 0.15.

Reworked the area near the Secret Shadowsphere portal in the overworld to make the portal accessible from the start of the Secret Shadowsphere.