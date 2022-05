Share · View all patches · Build 8756039 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey Guys,

This is the first patch of many, we have worked on some bugs, but not all of them are fixed yet.

So far some of the audios have been tweaked to work (Glover Scream, and cross stitch laugh for example).

The Exit to windows button has been added, also the controller input bug has been fixed.

In terms of game areas, the conveyor backwards and the hole in carnival have been fixed,