Another update to 1.4 Beta released

One more small update to the 1.4 Beta is now available in the 'unstable' branch! This is version 1.4 Beta 3.

These were the changes:

Version 1.4 Beta 3

When saving a game, after writing the save file name it's now possible to save when hitting the 'Enter' key without having to hit the 'Save' button.

Fixed an issue where sometimes AI fleets would not be displayed when visible or could be seen travelling too fast in the galaxy map (only the animation). This issue had been introduced by 1.4 Beta 2 and is now fixed.

Fixed an issue where techs obtained from salvaging debris in the battlefield could raise the wrong research notification, which could mislead one into thinking the techs had been obtained by normal research when in fact they were obtained by salvaging. Bug introduced by 1.4 Beta, now fixed.

Fixed a rare bug that would cause the same spy leader skill to be offered as both options when the Intelligence Headquarters facility was built.

Fixed an issue where multiple "Ruins can be explored" notifications would be displayed when multiple fleets arrived at the system with ruins at the same time.

Adding a refit project to the colony queue now dismisses the 'Idle construction icon' notification. Previously, only normal building and ships projects would clear the notification.

Fixed a glitch in a diplomacy text entry for the Nova when text was displayed for exchanging technologies.

I remind that the 1.4 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.4 Beta 2' version you need to opt in for Steam's Beta branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.4 Beta 2.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com (or contact form here) with a save and the Player and Player-prev log files you can find in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG

If the game doesn't launch or you find any issue please delete your custom races that are stored in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG\Races\

Thanks a lot for the feedback. Please, keep it coming!