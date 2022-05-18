CHAPTER 2 - THE BEGINNING OF A STORY

'The heroes left some coins on the wooden table, as payment for the services rendered at the inn. They stepped outside and saw with awe, the beauty and majesty of the Three Kingdoms, and how the Impassable Mountains loomed on the horizon, protecting these lands from unimaginable horrors'.

Heroes of Book & Paper will be released on 18 May 2022, and a new adventure begins. The version shown is the first fully playable Early Access version of the game, and new quests, playable characters, locations and items will gradually be added to it.

The player should remember that all stories are REPLAYABLE, and will change locations, events, combat, and sometimes even the storyline itself, each time the game is played.

Up to 6 characters are included, each with their own characteristics and abilities, often unique, which can also vary the adventure.

I am currently working on the fifth adventure 'The Cobra's Ark' and a new playable character. I hope to be able to upload all this new content as soon as possible.

I would like to thank everyone who supports this game by purchasing it from the start. Thank you, thank you very much.

Thanks for reading, and see you in the pages!