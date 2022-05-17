Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.3 - Patch Notes!

Hey, this patch mainly fixes some bugs (one really nasty one), but adds a couple pretty nice little features too. AI teammates also gets a small boost, so they would hold better against elite enemies introduced in the previous update.
0.8.3 Patch Notes
New features:
- It's now possible to see a building's interior from a open door/door hole while standing outside and looking toward the door.
- Enemies have now a chance to drop a small amounts of money.
Huge fix:
- Fixed an issue that caused the game crash after a couple minutes on Intel 11th gen or newer processors. (10th+ gen mobile)
This bug plagues lots of Unreal Engine games using versions 4.13 - 4.21
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/articles/troubleshooting/openssl-sha-crash-bug-requires-application-update.html
Fixes and improvements:
- Increased AI teammates base accuracy.
- Decreased AI teammates accuracy bonus gained from Leadership: Efficiency skill.
- Increased AI teammates damage by 7%.
- Hostages have their objective markers visible now even they are invisible because no line of sight.
- Mission eliminate target enemies have their markers visible now even they are invisible because no los (Easy and Normal difficulties).
- Fixed a bug that allowed AI teammates to move while stunned by flashbang grenades.
- Jinx is now unable to hack turrets that are invisible because no los.
- Fixed a bug that allowed enemy turrets keep shooting at players and TMs crouching behind a cover.
- Reduced attack ranges of enemies and enemy turrets if they are at screen top direction and on higher elevation.
- AI teammates should be now a bit better at moving to cover locations while reloading weapons.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies with melee weapons sometimes deal no damage to client players in multiplayer.
- Fixed a bug that caused a spectator player to see building interiors when the player to spectate climbs ladders outside a building.
