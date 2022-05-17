 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Blacklist Brigade update for 17 May 2022

Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.3 - Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8755887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, this patch mainly fixes some bugs (one really nasty one), but adds a couple pretty nice little features too. AI teammates also gets a small boost, so they would hold better against elite enemies introduced in the previous update.

0.8.3 Patch Notes

New features:
  • It's now possible to see a building's interior from a open door/door hole while standing outside and looking toward the door.
  • Enemies have now a chance to drop a small amounts of money.
Huge fix:
Fixes and improvements:
  • Increased AI teammates base accuracy.
  • Decreased AI teammates accuracy bonus gained from Leadership: Efficiency skill.
  • Increased AI teammates damage by 7%.
  • Hostages have their objective markers visible now even they are invisible because no line of sight.
  • Mission eliminate target enemies have their markers visible now even they are invisible because no los (Easy and Normal difficulties).
  • Fixed a bug that allowed AI teammates to move while stunned by flashbang grenades.
  • Jinx is now unable to hack turrets that are invisible because no los.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed enemy turrets keep shooting at players and TMs crouching behind a cover.
  • Reduced attack ranges of enemies and enemy turrets if they are at screen top direction and on higher elevation.
  • AI teammates should be now a bit better at moving to cover locations while reloading weapons.
  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies with melee weapons sometimes deal no damage to client players in multiplayer.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a spectator player to see building interiors when the player to spectate climbs ladders outside a building.

Changed files in this update

Blacklist Brigade Content Depot 1061271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link