Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.3 - Patch Notes!

Hey, this patch mainly fixes some bugs (one really nasty one), but adds a couple pretty nice little features too. AI teammates also gets a small boost, so they would hold better against elite enemies introduced in the previous update.

0.8.3 Patch Notes

New features:

It's now possible to see a building's interior from a open door/door hole while standing outside and looking toward the door.

Enemies have now a chance to drop a small amounts of money.

Huge fix:

Fixed an issue that caused the game crash after a couple minutes on Intel 11th gen or newer processors. (10th+ gen mobile)

This bug plagues lots of Unreal Engine games using versions 4.13 - 4.21

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/articles/troubleshooting/openssl-sha-crash-bug-requires-application-update.html

Fixes and improvements: