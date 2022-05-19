Update 26: New map - Icebreaker in Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 8755689 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, champions!

Update 26 is here and it brings a new map in pre-alpha state to Grapple Tournament: Icebreaker!

Feel free to send us your feedback on the map and help us shape it to your liking.

New:

Added Icebreaker map pre-alpha state

Added sneak peek in HUB for future features. Can you find it?

Changes:

Easter decorations removed

Optimizations:

Optimized crosshair materials

Fixes:

Fixed a rare case when all friends disappeared from the friend list

Fixed friends missing in the friend list when the player had too many friends

Fixed party invite screen loading indicator

Fixed some sounds not playing on the correct output

Fixed layout bugs on the player statistics UI

Fixed fog effecting crosshairs and some menus

Play Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest as well:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!

