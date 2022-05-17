 Skip to content

Neon Noodles update for 17 May 2022

Neon Noodles #12 - The Timeline Update

Important: this update is currently on the beta branch only!

This is quite a significant update, but some things are not finalized, so it only goes into the beta branch on Steam for now.

Here are the major changes:

  • Completely new implementation of the Instructions Timeline:

    • Visual changes (fits with the rest of the UI)
    • Infinite timeline during playback
    • Universal (*) action get displayed and resolved differently during playback
    • Consistent performance regardless of program size, and a significant improvement to overall performance
    • Improved display of linked bot details

  • New visuals and layout changes for the layout menu (placing down bots and stations) - bot icons are placeholder

  • Changed recipe window icons to match new timeline approach

  • New wireframe during level transitions.

  • New font and UI pass to accommodate it.

  • New companion tab icons

Here's how the "scanline" transition looks now with the wireframe:

And a few screenshots showing the new timeline, layout menu, recipes window changes and the new font:

