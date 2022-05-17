Neon Noodles #12 - The Timeline Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8755582 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 14:46:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Important: this update is currently on the beta branch only!

This is quite a significant update, but some things are not finalized, so it only goes into the beta branch on Steam for now.

Here are the major changes:

Completely new implementation of the Instructions Timeline: Visual changes (fits with the rest of the UI) Infinite timeline during playback Universal (*) action get displayed and resolved differently during playback Consistent performance regardless of program size, and a significant improvement to overall performance Improved display of linked bot details

New visuals and layout changes for the layout menu (placing down bots and stations) - bot icons are placeholder

Changed recipe window icons to match new timeline approach

New wireframe during level transitions.

New font and UI pass to accommodate it.

New companion tab icons

Here's how the "scanline" transition looks now with the wireframe:



And a few screenshots showing the new timeline, layout menu, recipes window changes and the new font:



