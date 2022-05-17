Neon Noodles #12 - The Timeline Update

Important: this update is currently on the beta branch only!
This is quite a significant update, but some things are not finalized, so it only goes into the beta branch on Steam for now.
Here are the major changes:
-
Completely new implementation of the Instructions Timeline:
- Visual changes (fits with the rest of the UI)
- Infinite timeline during playback
- Universal (*) action get displayed and resolved differently during playback
- Consistent performance regardless of program size, and a significant improvement to overall performance
- Improved display of linked bot details
-
New visuals and layout changes for the layout menu (placing down bots and stations) - bot icons are placeholder
-
Changed recipe window icons to match new timeline approach
-
New wireframe during level transitions.
-
New font and UI pass to accommodate it.
-
New companion tab icons
Here's how the "scanline" transition looks now with the wireframe:
And a few screenshots showing the new timeline, layout menu, recipes window changes and the new font:
Changed depots in beta branch