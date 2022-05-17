Release Patch

Hello everyone

I am thrilled to announce the release of this game into early access. I am super happy to announce these last minute updates.

Boss monster hints.

Blur effect when entering water.

Auto respawn and death screens.

These are just a few things I added to make things a bit more spicy for release. This game is in early access and I would love your feedback so join the discord and follow me on the journey to save the kingdom before it falls. I am a lone dev so I will get to everything when I can. So I appreciate the patience everyone has given.