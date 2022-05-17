 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Before The Kingdom Falls update for 17 May 2022

Release Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8755574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

I am thrilled to announce the release of this game into early access. I am super happy to announce these last minute updates.

  • Boss monster hints.
  • Blur effect when entering water.
  • Auto respawn and death screens.

These are just a few things I added to make things a bit more spicy for release. This game is in early access and I would love your feedback so join the discord and follow me on the journey to save the kingdom before it falls. I am a lone dev so I will get to everything when I can. So I appreciate the patience everyone has given.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link