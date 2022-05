Share · View all patches · Build 8755571 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

The cheat menu can be found under the settings tab in the main menu.

Be aware that if you enable cheats you will not earn any achievements anymore with that savegame!

Cheats are:

Add $100

Unlock all characters

Sign the complete Year Book

Unlock the full guest list with 8 entries

The update also features a variety of bug-fixes.

Enjoy! :)