Rewrote initial data decompression to be 90% faster.
Set default difficulty to Easy.
Added difficulty level Too Easy.
Added Championship Events functionality.
Bug fix: changing graphics quality settings would reposition vehicles due to skid mark mesh changes.
Bug fix: CRAZY c# problem where parsing a string starting with a decimal (ex ".512" instead of "0.512") to float causes an exception ONLY when the Windows system is set to certain languages.
Drift Type C update for 17 May 2022
Version 0.45
