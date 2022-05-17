Version 0.45

Rewrote initial data decompression to be 90% faster.

Set default difficulty to Easy.

Added difficulty level Too Easy.

Added Championship Events functionality.

Bug fix: changing graphics quality settings would reposition vehicles due to skid mark mesh changes.

Bug fix: CRAZY c# problem where parsing a string starting with a decimal (ex ".512" instead of "0.512") to float causes an exception ONLY when the Windows system is set to certain languages.