The Bus Update 1.10 - Released

Update 1.10 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to compatibility with Steam Deck, new variants of the scania citywide buses as well as further improvements and bug fixes.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.14.50332 EA

With this update The Bus becomes Steam Deck compatible

Added 4 new variants of the scania citywide

Added steam workshop support for Operating Plans

Moved all buttons in the scania citywide to a new improved system

You can now configure how many people want to buy a ticket

Fixed bus stop being blocked when spawning

Fixed arcade mode drivers light

Fixed infinite autosaves

Broken objects are now removed when resetting

Fixed clipping when moving up the stairs in MAN DD

Fixed lag when entering/leaving tunnels

Screenshots made in photo mode are now added to the Steam Screenshot Library

Fixed a bug that would modify resolution when taking high res screenshots

Bus stop indicators are now hidden in photo mode

Resetting near the bus now also resets the bus

Reduced chance for trucks to spawn

Added option to rotate view towards the door when opened

Fixed fan noise cutting out when adjusting AC in MAN DD

Changed AI Vehicle sounds

Changed Materials of some AI vehicles

Fixed outside sound while inside the bus

Resetting now prefers the current route

Fixed play radio in background option

Fixed missing tram tracks

Fixed translation for ticket names

Added some bus traffic lights

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background