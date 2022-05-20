 Skip to content

The Bus update for 20 May 2022

The Bus Update 1.10 - Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.10 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to compatibility with Steam Deck, new variants of the scania citywide buses as well as further improvements and bug fixes.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.14.50332 EA

  • With this update The Bus becomes Steam Deck compatible
  • Added 4 new variants of the scania citywide
  • Added steam workshop support for Operating Plans
  • Moved all buttons in the scania citywide to a new improved system
  • You can now configure how many people want to buy a ticket
  • Fixed bus stop being blocked when spawning
  • Fixed arcade mode drivers light
  • Fixed infinite autosaves
  • Broken objects are now removed when resetting
  • Fixed clipping when moving up the stairs in MAN DD
  • Fixed lag when entering/leaving tunnels
  • Screenshots made in photo mode are now added to the Steam Screenshot Library
  • Fixed a bug that would modify resolution when taking high res screenshots
  • Bus stop indicators are now hidden in photo mode
  • Resetting near the bus now also resets the bus
  • Reduced chance for trucks to spawn
  • Added option to rotate view towards the door when opened
  • Fixed fan noise cutting out when adjusting AC in MAN DD
  • Changed AI Vehicle sounds
  • Changed Materials of some AI vehicles
  • Fixed outside sound while inside the bus
  • Resetting now prefers the current route
  • Fixed play radio in background option
  • Fixed missing tram tracks
  • Fixed translation for ticket names
  • Added some bus traffic lights
  • Art and Level Fixes
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

