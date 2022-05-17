May Update Addendum

To the Ready or Not Community,

Our developers have been hard at work on putting together our largest content update yet, including new levels, characters, weapons, and a complete cover system for civilians and suspects to utilize. The extra time allotted to our team to work on this update has allowed us to perform necessary bug hunting, problem solving, and mechanical integration.

At this point we now have a firm grasp on how much work is left ahead of us to get the update in a playable and test-ready state. Unfortunately, we'll need just a little bit more time to ensure we can adequately prepare the large amount of new content and systems being added to the game.

Our biggest content update yet will be available to all Ready or Not players in the first week of June.

We know that we've already asked for you to wait for us once, and we know that this delay will come as frustrating news for our community. These extra few days will be crucial in making the update consistently playable and ready to experience with your friends without forcing our dev team into a crunch period that is all too common in the industry.

Going forward, we will continue to communicate any such development news so that we are maintaining openness with our player base. We thank you for your patience, for your support, and for your passion that pushes us to make the game better every day.

We're so excited to share everything that we've been working on with you, and we'll see you in the first week of June!