Rail Route update for 18 May 2022

Hotfix 1.5.10

Hotfix 1.5.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Editor mode configuration panel changed to be shown with dedicated button  
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui)

FIX: Buttons locked in timetable / rush hour map via research configuration displayed misleading tooltip and opened Research Panel  
FIX: In Timetable, if station colors are disabled, game still displayed colors  
FIX: Mac did not see old saves & community levels  
FIX: Newly created timetable map had all stations disabled until some other property (e. g. name or best score) changed after mode change```

