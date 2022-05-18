Hotfix 1.5.10

UPDATE: Editor mode configuration panel changed to be shown with dedicated button UPDATE: Localizations (fr: tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui) FIX: Buttons locked in timetable / rush hour map via research configuration displayed misleading tooltip and opened Research Panel FIX: In Timetable, if station colors are disabled, game still displayed colors FIX: Mac did not see old saves & community levels FIX: Newly created timetable map had all stations disabled until some other property (e. g. name or best score) changed after mode change```