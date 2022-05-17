 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

GTFO update for 17 May 2022

Merch Spring Sale - 20 % off!

Share · View all patches · Build 8754859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Getting the right gear and clothing is essential and to get you ready for summer we are offering 20 % on all items in our merch store. Use code STEAM20 to activate the promotion on clothing, accessories and collectibles.

To take things even further you can also get 20 % the game, but it's a quick one that ends on the 18th of May at 7pm CEST / 01:00pm ET so get your friends in The Complex before it runs out. The merch sale stays open for one day extra.

TL;DR Grab both the game and merch for 20 % off during 48 hours.

Buy clothing >>

Buy accessories >>

Buy collectibles >>

Buy posters & stuff >>

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8754859
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link