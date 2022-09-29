Funtasia is here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey drivers! On your marks… Get set… GO!

Get ready to drive – Funtasia is now live! 🎉

Thank you all for your support throughout development! We could not have done it without you and your support. Our community means the absolute world to us and we’re so excited to share the finished product!

Be sure to let us know what you think! You can leave us a review, tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback in our Discord - we’d love to hear from you! You can also follow us on Twitter for more news.