Forlorn Update - v0.10014

After looking at countless videos and streams of Forlorn, as well as reading feedback on the Steam community forum, it became clear that the game was a bit too difficult and the exploration too lackluster. Update 0.10014 is bringing more structure to the exploration and a more streamlined experience towards actually completing the game.

Changes:

Added hints to the map indicating the rough area where journal pages could be found

Map updates when a journal page is found (Adventure mode only)

Added a compass to help with navigation (Adventure mode only)

Daytime extended from 12 to 14 minutes in both modes

Campfires burn out after 5 minutes unless wood is added. Fire also damages the player now.

Ongoing tasks are now displayed on the HUD

Rock textures are now a little lighter to make them easier to spot in the grass

Minor changes to the journal texts

Thanks as always to everyone who has given us feedback so far. We hope to hear back from you regarding these most recent changes.