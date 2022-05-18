Patch 0.75.4 is out!
Hello everyone!
Today, we have another patch for you!
And in case you missed it: The format we've had for feature requests and votes became quite unmanageable very quickly just due to the sheer amount of great suggestions.
Therefore we decided to create a board on Feature Upvote! - So for the future, please make sure to post suggestions (and vote for the ones you like) over on our Feature Upvote:
➜ https://songsofconquest.featureupvote.com/
Thank you all for the feedback you are giving us, it helps a lot!
/Team Lavapotion ❤
Changelog
Notable fixes
- Potentially fixed when buildings became invisible (Please report if this still occurs)
Additions
- All spells can now be reviewed and studied in the Codex
- Mini-tutorial describing the “Momentum” battle mechanic
- “Restart mission” button to “Defeat” screen and Game Menu when playing campaign missions
Gameplay
- Fix exception in battle resulting from rare timing issues with “song” type troop abilities
- Update mission 3 in From the Ashes campaign so that you can't have two P’cha in the mission
- Lower difficulty of Song of Stoutheart mission 3 and 4
- Garrison troops supplied by Guard towers doubled
UI
- Clarify locked state on Faction, Color, Wielder options in the lobby. Some options that can be locked in the map design are now visualized with a padlock on the non-interactable option button
- Display “Unknown” state on opponents Wielder option in multiplayer lobby
- Don’t show the auto battle button for enemy human teams. Also disable it when it is not the current player’s turn
- Fix bug that caused ESC button to stop working in defense menu after viewing purchase troops menu
- Add confirmation popup to “Reset campaign progress” button in the options menu
- Make sure Codex content area scroll position is reset when changing content
AI
- Make Easy AI easier
- Possibly fixed AITerrain exception
Localization
- Misc language updates
- Fix issue with Codex categories not changing translations when changing language in options
Map Editor
- Fix issue where drawing a lot of roads caused exceptions
Multiplayer
- Fix issue where hosting an loading a save game in multiplayer often selected Europe
Audio
- Fix “double” music playing on Main menu after Credits
- Enable looping of music on Main menu
Misc
- Fix issue where NPC animals sometimes would get an mesh out of range exception
- Fix issue where the artwork of build sites would be spawned under buildings when loading a game or returning from battle
- Fix potential issues with invalid troops being stored in towns and settlements that would cause an exception when attacking them
- Fix null reference when an artifact was dropped on the ground
- Fix issue where temporary wielders would pick up artifacts if there was not enough space for them on the ground. This would often cause exceptions when being defeated after attacking a town or settlement
- Remove some redundant network traffic in battles
- Fix crash bug when one or more of the save files are corrupt
Changed files in this update