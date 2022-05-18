 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 18 May 2022

Patch 0.75.4 is out!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today, we have another patch for you!

And in case you missed it: The format we've had for feature requests and votes became quite unmanageable very quickly just due to the sheer amount of great suggestions.

Therefore we decided to create a board on Feature Upvote! - So for the future, please make sure to post suggestions (and vote for the ones you like) over on our Feature Upvote:
https://songsofconquest.featureupvote.com/

Thank you all for the feedback you are giving us, it helps a lot!

/Team Lavapotion ❤

Changelog

Notable fixes

  • Potentially fixed when buildings became invisible (Please report if this still occurs)

Additions

  • All spells can now be reviewed and studied in the Codex
  • Mini-tutorial describing the “Momentum” battle mechanic
  • “Restart mission” button to “Defeat” screen and Game Menu when playing campaign missions

Gameplay

  • Fix exception in battle resulting from rare timing issues with “song” type troop abilities
  • Update mission 3 in From the Ashes campaign so that you can't have two P’cha in the mission
  • Lower difficulty of Song of Stoutheart mission 3 and 4
  • Garrison troops supplied by Guard towers doubled

UI

  • Clarify locked state on Faction, Color, Wielder options in the lobby. Some options that can be locked in the map design are now visualized with a padlock on the non-interactable option button
  • Display “Unknown” state on opponents Wielder option in multiplayer lobby
  • Don’t show the auto battle button for enemy human teams. Also disable it when it is not the current player’s turn
  • Fix bug that caused ESC button to stop working in defense menu after viewing purchase troops menu
  • Add confirmation popup to “Reset campaign progress” button in the options menu
  • Make sure Codex content area scroll position is reset when changing content

AI

  • Make Easy AI easier
  • Possibly fixed AITerrain exception

Localization

  • Misc language updates
  • Fix issue with Codex categories not changing translations when changing language in options

Map Editor

  • Fix issue where drawing a lot of roads caused exceptions

Multiplayer

  • Fix issue where hosting an loading a save game in multiplayer often selected Europe

Audio

  • Fix “double” music playing on Main menu after Credits
  • Enable looping of music on Main menu

Misc

  • Fix issue where NPC animals sometimes would get an mesh out of range exception
  • Fix issue where the artwork of build sites would be spawned under buildings when loading a game or returning from battle
  • Fix potential issues with invalid troops being stored in towns and settlements that would cause an exception when attacking them
  • Fix null reference when an artifact was dropped on the ground
  • Fix issue where temporary wielders would pick up artifacts if there was not enough space for them on the ground. This would often cause exceptions when being defeated after attacking a town or settlement
  • Remove some redundant network traffic in battles
  • Fix crash bug when one or more of the save files are corrupt

