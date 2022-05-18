Share · View all patches · Build 8753941 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 07:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.75.4 is out!

Hello everyone!

Today, we have another patch for you!

And in case you missed it: The format we've had for feature requests and votes became quite unmanageable very quickly just due to the sheer amount of great suggestions.

Therefore we decided to create a board on Feature Upvote! - So for the future, please make sure to post suggestions (and vote for the ones you like) over on our Feature Upvote:

➜ https://songsofconquest.featureupvote.com/

Thank you all for the feedback you are giving us, it helps a lot!

/Team Lavapotion ❤

Changelog

Notable fixes

Potentially fixed when buildings became invisible (Please report if this still occurs)

Additions

All spells can now be reviewed and studied in the Codex

Mini-tutorial describing the “Momentum” battle mechanic

“Restart mission” button to “Defeat” screen and Game Menu when playing campaign missions

Gameplay

Fix exception in battle resulting from rare timing issues with “song” type troop abilities

Update mission 3 in From the Ashes campaign so that you can't have two P’cha in the mission

Lower difficulty of Song of Stoutheart mission 3 and 4

Garrison troops supplied by Guard towers doubled

UI

Clarify locked state on Faction, Color, Wielder options in the lobby. Some options that can be locked in the map design are now visualized with a padlock on the non-interactable option button

Display “Unknown” state on opponents Wielder option in multiplayer lobby

Don’t show the auto battle button for enemy human teams. Also disable it when it is not the current player’s turn

Fix bug that caused ESC button to stop working in defense menu after viewing purchase troops menu

Add confirmation popup to “Reset campaign progress” button in the options menu

Make sure Codex content area scroll position is reset when changing content

AI

Make Easy AI easier

Possibly fixed AITerrain exception

Localization

Misc language updates

Fix issue with Codex categories not changing translations when changing language in options

Map Editor

Fix issue where drawing a lot of roads caused exceptions

Multiplayer

Fix issue where hosting an loading a save game in multiplayer often selected Europe

Audio

Fix “double” music playing on Main menu after Credits

Enable looping of music on Main menu

Misc