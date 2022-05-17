Don River and other



Hello, friends.

I am glad to present you a new location "Russia river Don" for the 30th level of the fisherman.

This is one of the largest rivers of the European part of Russia and has long been considered a rich variety of fish. Almost all species of the Black Sea-Caspian region live here.

The game features a part of the river in the Voronezh region, where it is not very large and rarely reaches a width of 200 meters. Although now, after the construction of the Tsimlyansk reservoir, the passing Don herring (Black Sea-Azov herring) and many sturgeon species no longer reach these places, I still included them in the ichthyofauna of the reservoir.

Two new species live here, this is the freshwater goby shirman



and the decorative ide orfa, which is considered pond, but, according to numerous testimonies, somehow escaped from pond farms into the river and successfully acclimatized there



At this location, new spinners of the Alosa series are available for purchase, designed for catching freshwater herring, and in the tasks you can see a new bait "Mole cricket".

Other than that

✒ Attention! Changed the players' level experience table.

For levels 1->20, the required experience for the level is increased

For levels 37->40, the required experience for the level is reduced

In this regard, the percentage of experience filling up to the level may change

✒ The location "Caspian" moves to the 36th level

✒ A chair for sitting, a bucket for creating complementary foods and a lamp for lighting the fishing place have been added to the stores. Chairs are improvable and, in the process of improvement, change their appearance and parameters.

✒ Added a fanfare sound when catch trophy or record

✒ Weather effects began to last longer

✒ Changing sizes and preferences, brought to the real:

Dace (Leuciscus leuciscus)

Siberian Dace (Leuciscus baicalensis)

Danube Dace (Leuciscus souffia)

Vimba (Vimba vimba)

✒ The bait "Sea live bait" has been transferred to the "bundle" type

Changed the mechanics of creating pieces of squid, crayfish meat, shrimp. First you make the bait "whole crayfish, squid, shrimp" and then you make pieces out of it

✒ The whole crayfish and whole squid baits have the mechanics of bundles, i.e. they are possible for use with sea rods

✒ Changes in the rendering of the fishing line, now it is more noticeable, also, numerous errors in the behavior of the fishing line have been fixed

✒ Added new visual effects when fishing lines, floats, lures come into contact with water

✒ Decorative fish fry in the water have been added at some locations. Don't try to chase them, they are too fast for you.

✒ many fish models have been replaced or retextured