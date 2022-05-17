Knight's End: Final epilogue chapter added.

-Added final boss.

-Added 3 more combat aid characters.

-1 New achievement

With this, the Skautfold series is fully concluded.

I must apologies for delaying this so long, it was a personal conflict to overcome.

A most sinciere thanks to everyone who stuck with my series of messy experiments!

Currently working on Usurper 2.0, a wide range of fixes and improvements, as well as rebalances.

But as for the long term future....

"Granser" the sequel series to Skautfold is in production :)

It will be far removed in time from Skautfold taking place in a new setting.