Skautfold: Knight's End update for 17 May 2022

Knight's End: Final epilogue chapter added.

-Added final boss.
-Added 3 more combat aid characters.
-1 New achievement

With this, the Skautfold series is fully concluded.
I must apologies for delaying this so long, it was a personal conflict to overcome.
A most sinciere thanks to everyone who stuck with my series of messy experiments!

Currently working on Usurper 2.0, a wide range of fixes and improvements, as well as rebalances.
But as for the long term future....

"Granser" the sequel series to Skautfold is in production :)
It will be far removed in time from Skautfold taking place in a new setting.

