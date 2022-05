Share · View all patches · Build 8753580 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 08:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio. We have just released a new update (V0.6.11) and made some further optimization of the game.

Bug Fixing:

1.Fix the bug that visitors may occasionally send players some useless items on festivals or birthdays.

2.Optimize the game logic and improve the stability of the game.

Thanks again for your support and we will see you in the next update.