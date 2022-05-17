Dragon and Home 1.0.21 Version Updates(EU Server)

Update time ：2022.5.17
Brewing system
①Brewing process
Crops can be processed through Mixing, Fermenting, Distilling/Filtering/Aging to produce corresponding alcohol.
How to use Mixing Table：
Crops can be made into different liquids using Mixing Table
How to use Fermenting Table
Fermentation of the mixed liquids
How to use Distilling Table (new filtering feature)
Produce different alcohol liquids by distillation/filtration
*Brewing Barrels now have different colors
How to us Brewing Barrels to age
Different Liquids in brewing barrels can have different status
1.Cannot be aged: Bottling as finished product
2. Can be aged: Change to different solution after aging for a period of time
3. Some of the liquids can be aged for a long period of time and become fine aged brew
*Liquids in aging can be bottled at any time without affecting the aging progress of the remaining liquids.
Put barrels onto the brewing table, right click using the corresponding empty bottle to bottle up!
*Empty bottles can be crafted at Crafting Table
②Information Log
After bottling, the Alcohol will come with the production date and producer information
*Some of the aged wines also carry an aging time
③Display
Current update includes liquor such as Beer, Whisky, Brandy, Vodka, Wine, Cider, Mead, Kefir, etc.
All can be placed in cabinets and other designated furniture.
④Drinking effect
Bottled Liquor can gain corresponding combat buffs
If you drink too much, there is a chance to trigger “drunk” effect. Don’t be too greedy with your drinks.
New Crops
Hops
Hunt Breeze Plain monsters to obtain Hop seeds
*Hops can be used to make beer
Juniper
Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Juniper seeds
*Juniper can be used to make Gin
Shiraz Grapes
Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Shiraz Grapes seeds
- Shiraz Grapes can be used to make Brandy or Wines
Chardonnay Grapes
Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Chardonnay Grapes seeds
- Chardonnay Grapes can be used to make Champagne, White Wine, and Brandy
New Items
①Yeast
Obtained from Fermenting Table, essential for fermentation process.
②Charcoal
Obtained through burning woods, burning material and is essential for distillation process.
New Profession Outfit
New profession outfits: Blacksmith, Tailor, Alchemist, Farmer, Carpenter
Complete corresponding achievement to unlock
*Chef outfit change to be consistent with other new Outfits
Others
- Information logs now apply to equipment and weapons
- Updates some of the Chant Forest CGs
- Unified all crafting interfaces
- Grill, Cooking Pot and Fermenting Table will now have crafting time
- Fixed the bug where quest rewards do not match what actually gained
- Fixed the bug where NPCs in special circumstances are not handing out quests
- Fixed the issue where some daily quests cannot complete
- Fixed camphor tree drop error
- Significant increase the number of all crops collected
- Fixed crafting display issue
