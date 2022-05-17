Dragon and Home 1.0.21 Version Updates(EU Server)

Share · View all patches · Build 8753344 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 08:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Update time ：2022.5.17

**

Brewing system

**

①Brewing process

Crops can be processed through Mixing, Fermenting, Distilling/Filtering/Aging to produce corresponding alcohol.

How to use Mixing Table：

Crops can be made into different liquids using Mixing Table



How to use Fermenting Table

Fermentation of the mixed liquids



How to use Distilling Table (new filtering feature)

Produce different alcohol liquids by distillation/filtration

*Brewing Barrels now have different colors

How to us Brewing Barrels to age

Different Liquids in brewing barrels can have different status

1.Cannot be aged: Bottling as finished product

2. Can be aged: Change to different solution after aging for a period of time

3. Some of the liquids can be aged for a long period of time and become fine aged brew

*Liquids in aging can be bottled at any time without affecting the aging progress of the remaining liquids.

Put barrels onto the brewing table, right click using the corresponding empty bottle to bottle up!

*Empty bottles can be crafted at Crafting Table

②Information Log

After bottling, the Alcohol will come with the production date and producer information

*Some of the aged wines also carry an aging time

③Display

Current update includes liquor such as Beer, Whisky, Brandy, Vodka, Wine, Cider, Mead, Kefir, etc.

All can be placed in cabinets and other designated furniture.

④Drinking effect

Bottled Liquor can gain corresponding combat buffs

If you drink too much, there is a chance to trigger “drunk” effect. Don’t be too greedy with your drinks.

New Crops

Hops

Hunt Breeze Plain monsters to obtain Hop seeds

*Hops can be used to make beer

Juniper

Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Juniper seeds

*Juniper can be used to make Gin

Shiraz Grapes

Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Shiraz Grapes seeds

Shiraz Grapes can be used to make Brandy or Wines

Chardonnay Grapes

Hunt Chant Forest monsters to obtain Chardonnay Grapes seeds

Chardonnay Grapes can be used to make Champagne, White Wine, and Brandy

New Items

①Yeast

Obtained from Fermenting Table, essential for fermentation process.



②Charcoal

Obtained through burning woods, burning material and is essential for distillation process.



New Profession Outfit

New profession outfits: Blacksmith, Tailor, Alchemist, Farmer, Carpenter

Complete corresponding achievement to unlock

*Chef outfit change to be consistent with other new Outfits

Others