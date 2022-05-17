Update - May 16

Hi all,

Once again I focused mostly on tightening up what already exists rather than adding anything new. I finally was able to get around to improving underground mines by making them more powerful than they were previously. Having a mine destroy only a single tile didn't seem worth the time and effort it took to actually set them, so I'm hoping this makes mines more viable. I also managed to fix the animations for both mines and star shells by ensuring the animation plays before moving on.

Other than that, I mostly mopped up some pathfinding lag on the Verdun map, and changed the way the enemy AI attempts to take fortresses. Previously the enemy units were rushing across the whole map to take the nearest available fortress, which was suicidal.

I also took the time to add some more tooltips and help text in the pause menu.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Fixed issue with being able to select Attack Unit command even on invisible tiles when fog of war is enabled.

Fixed long pathfinding delays when enemy AI attacks fortresses on the Verdun map.

AI now prioritizes trenches over fortresses on the Verdun map, instead of charging across long stretches of open ground to assault fortresses that are far from the enemy lines.

Fixed bug where units would get stuck underground if player switched from above ground to underground while units were exiting tunnels.

Fixed bug where rotating enemy units would sometimes get stuck and never return to the front lines.

Added tooltips to the task delegation popup dialog.

Fixed animations for star shells and detonated mines so that the animation plays out in full rather than quickly appearing and disappearing when the game timer is set to high speeds.

Mines now destroy a 13x13 area rather than a single tile. They also now properly destroy terrain and grass in addition to any constructed tiles and units.

Updated help text to include a bit more information about the Verdun and Isonzo fronts, as well as the task delegation popup in the Headquarters screen.

New Localization keys:

HELP_SUBTOPIC_TASK_DELEGATION

HELP_TEXT_TASK_DELEGATION_01

HELP_TEXT_TASK_DELEGATION_02

HELP_TOPIC_VERDUN

HELP_TOPIC_ISONZO_FRONT

HELP_SUBTOPIC_VERDUN_DISPOSITIONS

HELP_SUBTOPIC_ISONZO_KARST

HELP_TEXT_DISPOSITIONS_01

HELP_TEXT_DISPOSITIONS_02

HELP_TEXT_KARST_01

HELP_TEXT_KARST_02

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_REPAIR

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_FORTIFY

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_TRENCH_RAID

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_EXERCISES

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_CUT_WIRE

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_SET_WIRE

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_REST

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_MORALE

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_NUMBERS

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_SUPPLY_AREA

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_FIELD_HOSPITAL

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_FIND_WOUNDED

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_FIELD_KITCHENS

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_FIELD_SUPPLY_DUMP

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_SORTIES

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_ANTI_AIR

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_ARTILLERY_SPOTTING

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_ADD_CABLES

Thanks for playing!