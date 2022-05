Share · View all patches · Build 8752591 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Small update with a few quality of life changes.

Change Log:

-It is now possible to access the inventory and switch weapons while grabbed.

-Enemies in a sleeping or idle state now do not enable stamina consumption for the player.

-Replaced the "Unlock FPS" option with "Max Frame Rate" slider that allows manually setting the max frame rate.

-Fixed issue with reload prompt not displaying the correct input key.